On Monday, Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek announced on social media that he will be coming back to The Farm for his senior season:

The last three years at Stanford have been a blessing for me. The relationships I’ve forged, the education I’ve been afforded and the wins and losses on the field have all helped me grow more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t thank Coach Shaw and Coach Turner enough for allowing me the opportunity to play TE at this storied university.

In the past month I’ve had the chance to speak with Coach Taylor and hear his vision for our program, and I could not be more excited about where we are headed. It’s something I want to be a part of, and I am proud to announce I’ll be back on The Farm in 2023!

GO CARD!

BENJAMIN YUROSEK

As a junior, Yurosek had 49 receptions for 445 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had 50 yards rushing on one attempt, giving him a total of 495 all-purpose yards for the season. In his total career, he has 92 receptions for 1,103 yards and 4 touchdowns while also having 61 rushing yards on three attempts.

Yurosek’s sophomore season was better than his junior season, so he’s looking to have a bounce back senior season and really elevate his NFL draft stock in head coach Troy Taylor’s system. Yurosek has great size for a tight end at 6’4”, 242 lbs. while also having terrific speed and hands, making him a great receiving target. As Taylor looks to implement his new offense, it’s going to be really nice for him to have a weapon like Yurosek that he can rely upon to make catches in traffic and pick up big gains.

At times last season, it felt like Yurosek wasn’t used as much as he could have been and that Stanford could have gotten a lot more out of him. With Taylor being a much more creative offensive mind than David Shaw, the chance for Yurosek to really spread his wings and have a breakout season is definitely there. It’ll be fun to see if that happens.

