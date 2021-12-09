Stanford Senior LS Kyle Petrucci enters grad transfer portal

Stanford senior long snapper Kyle Petrucci has announced that he’s entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Petrucci played four consecutive seasons on The Farm without using any redshirt so he’s grad transferring with two years of eligibility remaining. Petrucci is graduating with a B.S. in Science, Technology, and Society and will be pursuing a Master's Degree at his next stop.

This past season, Petrucci played in all 12 games for Stanford handling duties as long snapper on field goals and extra points. He was also named to the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list and is a two-time member of the Pac-12 All-Academic Honor Roll (2019 & 2020).

With Petrucci leaving, Stanford has one returning long snapper for next year in Bailey Parsons, who will be a junior next year. Parsons handled long snapping duties for punts in all 12 games this past season. If Stanford doesn’t add another long-snapper for next season, Parsons can be expected to carry the load on both punts and field goals.