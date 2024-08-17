Stanford QB Justin Lamson likes the playmaking in fall camp
Stanford junior quarterback Justin Lamson was kind enough to do an interview with CardinalSportsReport.com about how fall camp is treating him and how he is feeling about the upcoming season. VIDEO...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news