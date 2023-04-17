On Monday, Stanford men’s basketball landed a commitment from Providence graduate transfer point guard Jared Bynum, who took a visit to The Farm over the weekend. Earlier this spring, Rivals hoop analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf rated Bynum the 16th best available transfer who had entered the portal, so this is a really nice pick up for the Cardinal.

This past season with the Friars, Bynum averaged 10.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game on 38.4% shooting from the field, 31.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 83.1% shooting from the foul line. Bynum played his freshman season at St. Joseph’s in the Atlantic-10 in the 2018-19 season before transferring to Providence.

What Bynum is bringing to The Farm is quality point guard play and experience. For his entire career, he has averaged more assists per game than anyone did on Stanford’s team last season (4.2). Along with incoming freshman Kanaan Carlyle and senior Michael O’Connell, Stanford should have a real boost at point guard this season and have a lot better ball movement/facilitators.

On top of his quality point guard play, Bynum also brings NCAA tournament experience. Bynum helped the Friars reach the NCAA tournament in 2022 and 2023, reaching the Sweet Sixteen in 2022. The Friars compete in the Big East conference, so he’s used to playing against quality competition every night. The Pac-12 is certainly not a step up from the level of competition he’s been facing in the Big East.

With Bynum now committed and Spencer Jones returning for a fifth year, Stanford has one open scholarship available. If either Harrison Ingram, Isa Silva, Neal Begovich, or Jarvis Moss were to decide to withdraw from the portal, a spot would be available for them. Otherwise, Stanford can add someone else from the transfer portal or go out and add another freshman. It’ll be interesting to see how that side sorts itself out and also what kind of impact Bynum has on a Stanford program that is looking to get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014.

