Stanford football continues to find success in the transfer portal as Wisconsin transfer linebacker Spencer Lytle has committed to the Cardinal at the beginning of this week. Lytle played his high school ball at St. John Bosco High School and was rated as a 4-star recruit by Rivals in the 2019 class, committing to Wisconsin. Lytle was recruited to Wisconsin by now Stanford defensive coordinator Bobby April III, so he’s got a strong relationship with this current defensive staff. That really helped Lytle solidify his decision and feel like Stanford is where he wants to call home for the rest of his college career.

In the 2022 season as a junior, Lytle played in four games and totaled one tackle. The 2021 season was his best season in which he totaled four tackles including one for a loss in six games played including the Las Vegas Bowl.

While his stats haven’t been anything to get too excited about, the fact that Lytle was a four-star recruit indicates he has some talent to work with. The fact that April wanted him to come to Stanford indicates April likes Lytle and sees him as someone who can be a real contributor to their defense.

Lytle should be a good fit for Stanford both on and off the field. He knows the style of defense April wants to run, so that should help things go smoothly on the football side. Off the field, Lytle should fit right in academically. He received All-Academic Honors from the Big Ten during his time at Wisconsin and did a great job of taking care of business in the classroom. This really is a win-win situation for both Lytle and Stanford.

