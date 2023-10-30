On Monday October 30th, the ACC announced their football schedule model through 2030, which means Stanford’s ACC schedule in terms of home and way has been set through that season.

Stanford is joining the ACC starting next season along with California and SMU. The ACC plays an eight game season and that will continue through 2030. The ACC schedule is set such that each of the 17 teams will play each other twice over the next seven seasons once at home and once away. Stanford also will play California and SMU every season. The season when they play California at home will be the season when they play SMU on the road and vice versa. It should also be noted that the current 14 ACC teams will not have to travel to the state of California back-to-back seasons to reduce travel.

Below is the schedule (exact dates of games to be announced in the future):

2024

Home: Louisville, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: California, Clemson, NC State, Syracuse

2025

Home: Boston College, California, Florida State, Pitt

Away: Miami, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia

2026



Home: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, SMU

Away: California, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest

2027



Home: California, Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse

Away: Boston College, Clemson, SMU, Virginia Tech

2028



Home: Clemson, SMU, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Away: California, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina

2029



Home: Boston College, California, Louisville, Wake Forest

Away: Duke, Florida State, Pitt, SMU

2030



Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pitt, SMU

Away: California, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia

Obviously there is a lot to chew on with this. Full breakdowns will come from me in the future once the dates and full schedules get revealed. Just looking ahead to next season, the toughest opponent Stanford will face at home is Louisville, who is ranked #15 in the AP Top 25 poll right now. They’re the only team ranked in the poll who Stanford will face at home. At least as far as ACC games are concerned.

On the road, Clemson is certainly the biggest name, but they’re currently 4-4 right now and not ranked. So, they’ve taken a massive drop from where they’ve been.

Lastly, the reason Notre Dame is nowhere to be found is because they are an independent. How Stanford’s rivalry with Notre Dame continues is something to watch for. Notre Dame recently played California, so whether or not the Golden Bears get a shot at the Irish in some seasons but not Stanford will be something to watch. The rivalry will certainly continue. The only question is with what frequency.

