Stanford Football ACC schedule through 2030 announced
On Monday October 30th, the ACC announced their football schedule model through 2030, which means Stanford’s ACC schedule in terms of home and way has been set through that season.
Stanford is joining the ACC starting next season along with California and SMU. The ACC plays an eight game season and that will continue through 2030. The ACC schedule is set such that each of the 17 teams will play each other twice over the next seven seasons once at home and once away. Stanford also will play California and SMU every season. The season when they play California at home will be the season when they play SMU on the road and vice versa. It should also be noted that the current 14 ACC teams will not have to travel to the state of California back-to-back seasons to reduce travel.
Below is the schedule (exact dates of games to be announced in the future):
2024
Home: Louisville, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away: California, Clemson, NC State, Syracuse
2025
Home: Boston College, California, Florida State, Pitt
Away: Miami, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia
2026
Home: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, SMU
Away: California, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest
2027
Home: California, Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse
Away: Boston College, Clemson, SMU, Virginia Tech
2028
Home: Clemson, SMU, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Away: California, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina
2029
Home: Boston College, California, Louisville, Wake Forest
Away: Duke, Florida State, Pitt, SMU
2030
Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pitt, SMU
Away: California, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia
Obviously there is a lot to chew on with this. Full breakdowns will come from me in the future once the dates and full schedules get revealed. Just looking ahead to next season, the toughest opponent Stanford will face at home is Louisville, who is ranked #15 in the AP Top 25 poll right now. They’re the only team ranked in the poll who Stanford will face at home. At least as far as ACC games are concerned.
On the road, Clemson is certainly the biggest name, but they’re currently 4-4 right now and not ranked. So, they’ve taken a massive drop from where they’ve been.
Lastly, the reason Notre Dame is nowhere to be found is because they are an independent. How Stanford’s rivalry with Notre Dame continues is something to watch for. Notre Dame recently played California, so whether or not the Golden Bears get a shot at the Irish in some seasons but not Stanford will be something to watch. The rivalry will certainly continue. The only question is with what frequency.
