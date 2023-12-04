Stanford football has flipped 2024 3-star linebacker Bo Tate from Baylor. On Sunday December 3rd, Tate backed off his pledge to Baylor after visiting Stanford that same weekend. Tate plays for Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah and is good friends with current Stanford safety Scotty Edwards, who played at nearby Olympus High School in Holladay, Utah.

Tate has expressed interest in Stanford over the past few months and after getting out on a visit, he confirmed that Stanford is the place for him. In truth, if you read Gorney's article, you'll learn that Tate has actually been eying Stanford for several years. It's just that in the past few months, things have started to really pick up steam with regard to his formal recruitment to the school.

In addition to Stanford and Baylor, Tate also was offered by Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, Nevada, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Washington State.

Listed at 6’1”, 200 pounds, Tate has good size for a linebacker and should be able to bring some physicality to the Cardinal defense. Linebacker is a position you can never be too thin at and so it’s nice for Stanford to be able to bring in a guy who can add some depth at that position. For more on Tate and why he chose the Cardinal, keep it right here at CardinalSportsReport.com.

