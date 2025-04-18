Stanford DL coach Ross Kolodziej likes the mindset of his unit this spring

2025 point guard Jaylen Petty out of Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington has signed with Stanford.
2025 3-star point guard Ebuka Okorie out of Brewster Academy has officially signed with Stanford.
Stanford women’s basketball guard Jzaniya Harriel entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer and committed to SMU.
Stanford has landed 2026 3-star defensive end Max Meier. Adam Gorney has more.
Stanford women’s basketball alum Kiki Iriafen went No. 4 overall to the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Draft.
