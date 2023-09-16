Stanford football has released their depth chart in advance of Saturday’s home opener against Sacramento State. Below are some of my thoughts and observations. Not a lot has changed from the previous week, so I’ll try to keep things brief.

Note: A link to the chart is here along with photos attached at the bottom.

The first thing that pops out on this chart is Ashton Daniels is still listed as the starting quarterback. During this week’s presser, head coach Troy Taylor said Daniels was fine and available to play, but that they had not yet decided whether they would start Daniels or Justin Lamson. The depth chart makes it clear that Daniels is the starter and information that I have picked up confirmed this as well. Still, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Lamson will get any snaps and if so, how many.

Jimmy Wyrick atop the depth chart at the safety position is important because he was out for the game at USC. Wyrick is one the more talented players they have in the secondary and so to have him back is huge. That really takes the pressure off Scotty Edwards, who is the backup to Wyrick at that position and did a nice job filling in while he was out.

One other thing of note is Jack Leyrer starting at right tackle. There were some questions about his status coming into this game health wise, but he’s fine and ready to go. That of course adds depth to the offensive line.

Finally, Terian Williams as the number two nickel back behind Jaden Slocum is worth mentioning as well. Williams is off to a good start this year as one of the better tacklers in the secondary. He’s been doing a nice job so far and should make an impact against the Hornets. On top of being the starting nickel back, Slocum is also the number two cornerback behind Collin Wright, who has been balling out.

