Majors listed Washington and Colorado as other “top schools to visit sometime”. The Cardinal are in a good early position with Majors to keep the pipeline of offensive line talent flowing from Texas to Stanford.

“After meeting with Coach Carberry and working with him on the field, I’d say he’s a constant teacher of the position and expects max effort on every rep and has high attention to detail,” Majors said. “I connected very well with Coach Carberry’s style of coaching. He has coached at high levels so I feel I could learn a lot from his coaching. He emphasized fundamentals, as well as starting low with intensity and finishing every block. Always strive to be a technician while playing smart, powerful , and aggressive is what I took from the experience.”

He was able to work with Carberry during a short camp at the end of the day.

Majors enjoyed seeing Stanford’s campus and talking with head coach David Shaw and offensive line coach Kevin Carberry. Shaw spoke with him about the culture of the team and what makes Stanford a “powerhouse in the Pac-12 and across the nation.”

Majors is a three star on Rivals, but he’s a top-200 recruit on another site and reports offers from Washington, Boston College, Colorado, Arizona State and SMU.

“I’d say the trip definitely exceeded my expectations for the visit,” he said. “Since I’m early in the process, I don’t have much to compare it to but it was very positive how they managed a strong balance between academics and playing football.”

The Stanford visit was a highly anticipated one for Prosper High’s (Prosper, Texas) Jake Majors , who was interested in the Cardinal long before he was offered June 5. Majors saw The Farm for the first time July 27 during the Friday Night Lights junior day and camp.

What stands out to you as the big characteristics of Jake Majors?

“I’ve known him since he was an eighth grader here in Prosper. He is a great, great football player, but a better person off the field. He’s a high character kid, first and foremost. Beyond that he’s a tremendously hard worker. He is very intelligent and he’s a leader, not so much by his words but more by example. He is a pleasure to be around.”

How would you describe his development into a player who has D-I offers, including Stanford?

“The No. 1 thing is he is a student of the position. He is constantly tinkering with technique and trying to figure out a better way to do things. He’s great about accepting coaching. From a football standpoint he’s a really a student of the game and a student of being a great offensive linemen.”

What is his personality off the field?

“I wouldn’t say he’s a quiet kid. He doesn’t say as much as some of the other kids but he is a funny guy when you get to know him. When he’s up here working -- when he’s in the weight room, when he’s at football practice -- he’s all business. The rest of the kids on our team get to see the hard work he puts in on the field and his benefits from that.”

The fact that he already has a Stanford offer suggests that work ethic doesn’t stop at football: “Absolutely not. He’s a tremendous student. Whether it’s on the field or in the classroom or in the community, he’s going to go above and beyond what is necessary of him. And he’s going to pull the other kids along with him. He does whatever he has to do in the classroom to be highly successful.”

What is his focus for his improvement this offseason?

“He is constantly working on footwork. As a guy who has several offers there aren’t many holes in his game, so he’s always looking to find things he can do better. But footwork is kind of a big thing for him. You watch him as an offensive lineman and his footwork is going to be as good as any offensive lineman you’ll see coming out of high school. That’s something that he prides himself on is his great footwork, great technique, great hand placement and eyes. He is a technician and that’s what makes him so special.”

What have you seen from his mindset about recruiting?

“Getting the Stanford offer was a big deal. It’s a prestigious university and from an offensive line standpoint it doesn’t really get any better than Stanford. I think right now he’s going into this whole thing with an open mind. He wants to find the best fit for him.”