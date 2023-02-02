On Wednesday, which was National Signing Day for the late signing period, Stanford announced the additions of two transfers to their program: Harvard graduate transfer offensive lineman Alec Bank and Penn transfer offensive lineman Trevor Mayberry. Both players visited The Farm the weekend of January 20th and obviously had a positive experience given their commitment.

Per the release put out by Stanford, both players have two years of eligibility remaining. Mayberry is coming in as a junior while Bank, as was said above, is coming in as a graduate transfer. Bank will complete his degree from Harvard in May and come to The Farm in June while Mayberry will come to The Farm starting spring quarter, which kicks off in April.

Both players are expected to bring depth and veteran leadership to the offensive line room as well as compete to be in the starting lineup. While Stanford needs depth across the board, the offensive line room in particular saw a lot of guys leave over the past couple of months as grad transfers. That’s why Bank and Mayberry are such huge additions to the program.

In the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Bank started in 20 consecutive games for Harvard while Mayberry started 18 games for Penn. Both guys played at left tackle, but it sounds like odds are good they’ll be moved around the offensive line as needed.

Touching a bit more on Bank, who’ll be graduating with a degree in Government from Harvard, he talked to CardinalSportsReport.com after he got his offer from Stanford. He explained what Stanford likes about him and what they think he can bring to their program.

“They see someone that can come in and compete to play,” Bank said. “They like how athletic I am, I’m a very technical player. And size, obviously, I’m not the height that they are used to at left tackle, but I definitely think I make up for it with my quickness and technique. They see me as someone who can come in and compete whether it be at tackle or potentially swinging me in at guard. Really just looking to play wherever I can get on the field.”

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, it’ll be fun to see what both Bank and Mayberry bring to the Stanford offensive line. They’ll bring plenty of experience with them and leadership that the room could really use. National Signing Day was definitely a good day for the Cardinal by bringing these two into the fold.

