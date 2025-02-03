2026 3-star WR Aljour Miles II is impressed with Stanford

On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Syracuse at home by a final score of 70-61.
Stanford comes in at 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC while Syracuse comes in at 9-11 overall and 3-6 in the ACC.
On Monday, Stanford football’s 2025 schedule was released on GoStanford.com.
On Monday, January 27th, Stanford men’s basketball head coach Kyle Smith spoke to the media.
Stanford senior center Maxime Raynaud was named ACC Player of the Week for the third time this season.
On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Syracuse at home by a final score of 70-61.
Stanford comes in at 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC while Syracuse comes in at 9-11 overall and 3-6 in the ACC.
On Monday, Stanford football’s 2025 schedule was released on GoStanford.com.