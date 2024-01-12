On Thursday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Oregon State 88-84 in overtime on the road in Corvallis. Stanford freshman point guard Kanaan Carlyle led the way for the Cardinal with 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists while senior forward Brandon Angel (19 points), junior center Maxime Raynaud (18 points & 13 rebounds), and graduate student guard Michael Jones (11 points) also scored in double figures.

Oregon State guard Jordan Pope (21 points & 5 assists) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (17 points & 4 rebounds) were the top performers for the Beavers. Stanford improves to 8-7 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State falls 9-7 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12.

Prior to tip-off, it was confirmed that Stanford would be without graduate transfer point guard Jared Bynum (lower body) in addition to Jaylen Thompson (head) and Max Murrell (head). All three are considered day-to-day. That meant Stanford would need some guys to pick up the slack.

It was tight early on as it was all knotted up at 10-10 with 15:40 to go in the first half. Michael Jones was up to six points for the Cardinal. As for the Beavers, Jordan Pope had four points. Stanford was shooting 4-6 from the field while Oregon State was shooting 5-8.

Stanford would lead 20-14 with 13:14 to go in the half. The Cardinal were on a 6-0 run. Michael Jones was up to 9 points while Kanaan Carlyle had a triple.

Stanford would continue to lead though Oregon State was able to narrow it down to two points as it was 27-25 with 7:10 to go in the half. Carlyle was up to six points after making another triple. Oregon State was hanging tough, shooting 12-21 from the field.

Stanford would lead 32-30 with 3:56 to go in the half. Spencer Jones had zero points so far. The Cardinal needed to get more out of him.

Oregon State would finish the half strong to lead 39-34 at the break. Dexter Akanno was leading the Beavers with nine points. Michael Jones was leading the Cardinal with nine points. Stanford had missed four straight threes and made just one of their last seven field goals. They needed to get rolling.

With 15:13 to go, Oregon State led 52-40. Pope was leading the Beavers with 13 points on 6-10 shooting from the field. Oregon State was shooting 6-7 from the field in the second half. Stanford needed to get a hand up on defense.

Oregon State led 56-46 with 11:37 to go. Stanford had gotten within six points, but now the Beavers were up by 10. Brandon Angel (12 points), Michael Jones (11 points), and Maxime Raynaud (10 points) were in double figures for the Cardinal. Oregon State was out-rebounding Stanford 24-20, doing a nice job on the glass.

Stanford continued to creep back in the game as Oregon State led 62-57 with 6:40 to go. Considering Spencer Jones still had zero points and they were missing three guys, it was amazing Stanford was as close as they were. One guy who was stepping up was Benny Gealer, who was up to five points after making a huge 3-pointer from the parking lot.

Oregon State would stay in front, leading 66-63 with 3:28 to go. Stanford was in this. They just needed to find a way to get stops and get over the hump.

Stanford would take a 71-70 lead with 1:04 to go after a dunk from Raynaud and Spencer Jones finally getting his first points of the night off a bucket inside. KC Ibekwe would then make a couple of foul shots for Oregon State, giving them a 72-71 lead.

Carlyle then had a huge bucket followed by a costly turnover that sent Oregon State to the charity stripe. Oregon State would go 1-2. This made it a 73-73 game with 12.9 to go. Stanford had the ball and was hoping to end the game in regulation.

Stanford would not be able to get the win in regulation. They attempted a bucket inside and tried to get a tip in, but the ball went out of bounds with 0.3 seconds to go. They still had possession, but off the inbounds play were not able to get a good look. The game would go to overtime tied 73-73.

Stanford led 81-76 with 1:47 to go in overtime. Angel had a huge corner three followed by a nice turnaround jumper by Carlyle. Oregon State called for time. From there, Stanford would win 88-84. Oregon State was able to stretch out the game a bit, but weren't able to do enough to pull off a miracle.

It was a bit of an ugly win, but you’ll take it if you are the Cardinal. Winning ugly isn’t a bad thing since well, you won. Carlyle’s ability to get to the rim made a real difference down the stretch. He didn’t shoot a great percentage at the foul line, but he went 10-16, doing a nice job of getting there. Without his aggression in the second half, Stanford would not have won this game.

As for Oregon State, this loss is a punch in the gut. They led for much of the night and just weren’t able to finish the job. Even though Stanford was undermanned, they still had a better overall roster on the floor and as the game went on, that made the difference. All they can do is move on from this. They certainly have shown they can be a tough road environment for teams to play at.

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Utah on Sunday. That will tip off at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

