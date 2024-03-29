On Thursday, Stanford baseball fell to Utah on the road by a final score of 3-2. Utah sophomore righty Merit Jones (2-1) was the winning pitcher for the Utes in a starting role while junior lefty Micah Ashman (7) was awarded the save. Stanford sophomore righty Nick Dugan (3-2) was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role. Utah improves to 17-7 overall and 6-4 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 10-12 overall and 3-4 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Utah-Thursday, March 28th

Stanford was the first team to strike in the top of the 3rd inning after two scoreless innings. With two outs, Malcolm Moore hit a double to center field after which Temo Becerra singled up the middle to bring Moore home. Cort MacDonald then hit into a fielder’s choice as Becerra was out at second base to end the top of the inning. Stanford was now in front 1-0.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Utah almost tied it up with runners on second and third with two outs. However, Kai Roberts grounded out to Dugan to end the bottom of the inning. It remained a 1-0 lead for Stanford.

After neither team scored in the 4th inning, Utah was able to even it up in the bottom of the 5th inning after Stanford failed to get a man on base in the top of the 5th. With one out, Hunter Antillon singled to right field and advanced to third base thanks to a fielding error. Core Jackson then singled through the right side to bring home Antillon before Roberts flied out to left field to end the bottom of the 5th. It was now tied 1-1.

In the top of the 6th inning, Stanford’s offensive struggles continued as nobody got on base. In the bottom of the 6th, Utah was able to add two more runs while Dugan’s day on the mound ended. After Drake Digiorno got hit by a pitch, TJ Clarkson then tripled to right center to bring home Digiorno. This ended Dugan’s day on the mound as righty Trevor Moore came in to pitch. Kaden Carpenter would then ground out to second base, bringing home Clarkson. Moore would get the next two batters out to end the bottom of the inning. It was now a 3-1 lead for Utah.

In the top of the 7th inning, nobody got on base for Stanford. As for the bottom of the 7th, the only Utah batter to get on base was Bruer Webster, who was walked. Stanford did make a pitching change in the bottom of the 7th as righty Toran O’Harran came in to pitch.

In the top of the 8th inning, Jake Sapien got things going for Stanford with a single to left field. At this point, Merit Jones’ day on the mound for Utah was done as righty Randon Hostert came in for relief. Trevor Haskins then hit a single through the left side to advance Saborn Campbell to second base who was pinch running for Sapien. Owen Cobb then hit a sacrifice bunt for the first out, advancing Campbell to third base and Haskins to second. Moore then grounded out to second base to bring home Campbell.

Becerra then came to the plate and was walked. This ended Hostert’s day on the mound as Ashman came in for relief. Ashman would get the next batter out to end the top of the inning as MacDonald grounded out to end the top of the inning. It was now a 3-2 lead for the Utes entering the bottom of the 8th inning.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, O’Harran got three straight Utah batters out to keep it a 3-2 game at the end of the inning. With one inning to go, Stanford needed to find a way to score at least one more run to keep the game going.

In the top of the 9th inning, Ashman pitched really well for Utah as nobody for Stanford got on base. He forced three straight fly outs. 3-2 was the final score as Utah pulled out the win.

For Utah this is a nice win. Stanford was coming in with some momentum having defeated Creighton on Monday. To pull this one out and not allow them to pull ahead late has to feel good.

As for Stanford, it’s the same story it’s been during their recent losses. Pitching was fine. Defense actually was ok. Offense was terrible. They really need to find some answers on offense and right now, it’s just a struggle. It is what it is.

Up next for Stanford is game two on Friday at 1:00 PM PT. Sophomore righty Matt Scott will get the start for the Cardinal as they look to even up the series.

