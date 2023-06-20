Before I post my recap of Stanford baseball’s final game of the season in Omaha, I need to get my recap posted of Stanford softball’s final game of the season in Oklahoma City at the Women’s College World Series:

No. 9 Stanford fell to No. 1 Oklahoma by a final score of 4-2 in the semifinals. The game went into extra innings as Oklahoma pulled it out in nine innings. Oklahoma sophomore Jordy Bahl (21-1) was the winning pitcher for the Sooners in a relief role while Stanford freshman NiJaree Canady (17-3) was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a relief role.

Box Score: Stanford vs. Oklahoma-June 5th

Video: Oklahoma Postgame Press Conference

“What a great season,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said after the game. “What a great run at the end. I couldn't be more proud of the work that our group did this year, and I think at -- when you take a look at where this program was when our fifth-year seniors came in and where this program is now, what Taylor Gindlesperger, Emily Young, and Emily Schultz gave to the program is unbelievably amazing.

“For them to buy in and be on this big stage and competing the way we're competing today, I will forever be grateful for them.

“I think that could have been a championship game. I think that could be a championship best-of-three series. But just incredibly proud of the work we put together, proud of these two women next to me, and it's just been a joy of a group to coach. I love them all, and I'm incredibly proud of them.”

Alana Vawter was the starting pitcher for the Cardinal and got off to a strong start by getting three straight batters out in the top of the 1st inning. In the bottom of the inning, Stanford scored two runs as Kylie Chung hit a two-run blast to left field to bring home Taylor Gindlesperger. Stanford would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, making it a 2-0 lead for them at the end of the 1st.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Oklahoma was able to respond with one run. With the bases loaded and one out, Alynah Torres flied out to right field to bring home Alyssa Brito. Oklahoma would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, but they at least were on the board. In the bottom of the 2nd, did not score as Oklahoma starting pitcher Nicole May got three straight batters out.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Oklahoma tied up the game by scoring one more run. Jayda Coleman hit a solo shot to center field with no outs. Oklahoma would not get anyone else on base the rest of the inning, but at least for them, it was now tied 2-2. The Cardinal’s early lead was very short lived.

In the bottom of the 3rd, nobody got on base for the Cardinal as May was really starting to find her groove in the circle. It remained a 2-2 game at the end of the inning.

The game remained tied 2-2 all the way through the end of the 7th inning, forcing extra innings. Canady came in to pitch for Vawter in the top of the 5th after Vawter gave up a single with no outs. Bahl came in for May in the bottom of the 6th after Bahl gave up a single with no outs. Same story, just different innings.

In the top of the 8th, Canady got three straight batters out, giving the Cardinal a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 8th. In the bottom of the inning, Gindlesperger singled through the left side after which Emily Young singled to third base on a bunt to advance Gindlesperger to second base. Unfortunately for the Cardinal, nobody was able to advance them further as Oklahoma got three straight outs.

In the top of the 9th, Oklahoma scored two runs as Tiare Jennings hit a two-RBI double to right center with two outs. Oklahoma would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, but at least entered the bottom of the 9th with a 4-2 lead. In the bottom of the 9th, nobody got on base for the Cardinal as Bahl struck out two batters and forced Ellee Eck to fly out to left field to end the game. Oklahoma survived.

Oklahoma went on to defeat Florida State 5-0 and 3-1 to sweep the championship series. The Sooners were the best team in the nation all season long and deserved to win the title. They were just too good, dropping only one game all season.

As for Stanford, they should feel really proud of how they competed this whole season and especially at the very end against the best team in the nation. They played Oklahoma tougher than any team did in the World Series and really pushed them to the brink. Their pitching was excellent and their offense found enough life at the end to make things very interesting.

“Definitely not the outcome we wanted,” Canady said. “I mean, we're back at the World Series. I feel like that was the goal. We got here. That was a taste, and now we’re going to come back hungry.”

At this point, Stanford just needs to build on this season and find a way to get back to the College World Series next year. It was their third trip in program history and their first time since 2004. So, they really made a lot of history this year. With Canady as a sophomore next year and a strong incoming recruiting class, there’s no reason to doubt their ability to get back and make an even deeper run.

“When I took the job, I took the job because I believed that Stanford should compete for championships,” Allister said. “There's a lot more that goes into that than just a belief. I'll say that our administration has been phenomenal and just jumped two feet in with what do you need for softball? Like let's get after it.

“Part of my hiring process was a conversation with our athletic director, Bernard, in that, if we're going to do this, let's do it, and this is what it looks like.

“I think probably over the last six years I have just gone back to him, back to him, back to him, back to him, and they've been all in. So the investment that the university has put into the program, I mean, we're building a $50 million stadium. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that or not, but here we are.

“It's going to be beautiful, and I'm thankful for that because this doesn't happen without that. You've got to be in alignment with your administration, and Stanford's all in.

“Excited about the future. Excited about the educational opportunity that we can provide to our student-athletes. Excited about the national platform that the Stanford brand gives student-athletes. It's just a really magical place, and I'm really happy to be the leader of this program.”

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com



