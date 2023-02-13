On Sunday, #6 Stanford women’s basketball destroyed Arizona State 96-64 on the road in Tempe. Stanford junior guard Agnes Emma-Nnopu led the way for the Cardinal with a career-high 17 points and 5 rebounds on 6-8 shooting from the field and 5-6 shooting from 3-point range while junior forward Cameron Brink had 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 block. Arizona State junior guard Tyi Skinner was the top performer for the Sun Devils with 23 points and 5 assists. Stanford improves to 24-3 overall and 12-2 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State falls to 7-16 overall and 0-14 in the Pac-12.

Box Score: #6 Stanford at Arizona State

Stanford got off to a strong start, leading 12-4 with 6:54 to go in the 1st quarter. Kiki Iriafen and Hannah Jump each had six points and were in a really nice groove offensively. Stanford would finish the quarter strong to lead 29-13 as Jump was up to 9 points on 3-4 shooting from 3-point range while Iriafen was up to 8 points and 4 rebounds.

With 2:58 to go in the 2nd quarter, it was a 43-23 lead for the Cardinal after Jzaniya Harriel found Jump for a corner triple. Jump was now up to 12 points. The Cardinal were on a roll, shooting 17-30 from the field and 6-10 from 3-point range.

At halftime, it was a 54-23 lead for the Cardinal. Agnes Emma-Nnopu was up to a career-high 12 points on 4-4 shooting from 3-point range after draining a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Sun Devils were getting rocked like a hurricane.

The game continued to be ugly for the Sun Devils as the Cardinal led 67-27 with 4:25 to go in the 3rd quarter. Emma-Nnopu was up to 14 points, leading the way. The Cardinal were on cruise control.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 70-38. Emma-Nnopu (14 points), Jump (12 points), and Iriafen (10 points) were all in double figures for the Cardinal. As for Arizona State, Tyi Skinner was up to 17 points. She was doing all she could to keep things respectable for her team.

With 3:34 to go, Stanford led 88-58. Freshman point guard Talana Lepolo was on the scoreboard for the Cardinal after knocking down a triple while Cameron Brink was now the top scorer for the Cardinal with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 block. Lauren Betts (13 points) was also in double figures.

In the end, Stanford would win 96-64. This one was one-way traffic for the Cardinal from the very beginning. Arizona State had no chance in this one.

For Stanford, this is a nice win in that they took care of business and didn’t allow things to be interesting. After the way they dominated a ranked Arizona team on Thursday, this kind of performance was to be expected, but it’s still nice to have it in the books.

As for Arizona State, this is just part of the process. Natasha Adair is in her first year as head coach and this is what it’s like starting from the bottom in the Pac-12. They just need to treat this as a learning experience and get better from this.

Up next for Stanford is a home game against USC on Friday. That will tipoff at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

