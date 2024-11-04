Advertisement

in other news

Stanford C Maxime Raynaud looks to bring senior leadership

Stanford C Maxime Raynaud looks to bring senior leadership

Stanford men’s basketball center Maxime Raynaud spoke to members of the media about how practice has been going.

 • Ben Parker
What will USC transfer Oziyah Sellers bring to Stanford?

What will USC transfer Oziyah Sellers bring to Stanford?

Back in the spring, Stanford men’s basketball landed a commitment from USC transfer guard Oziyah Sellers.

 • Ben Parker
After the buzzer with Kate Paye

After the buzzer with Kate Paye

Before the season, Stanford women’s basketball head coach Kate Paye spoke the media. Here is a bonus portion.

 • Ben Parker
Stanford SG Oziyah Sellers is happy to be on The Farm

Stanford SG Oziyah Sellers is happy to be on The Farm

Before the season, Stanford men’s basketball shooting guard Oziyah Sellers spoke to members of the media.

 • Ben Parker
Stanford MBB head coach Kyle Smith looks ahead to 2024-25 season

Stanford MBB head coach Kyle Smith looks ahead to 2024-25 season

Before Stanford men’s basketball’s season tips off next week, new head coach Kyle Smith spoke with members of the media.

 • Ben Parker

in other news

Stanford C Maxime Raynaud looks to bring senior leadership

Stanford C Maxime Raynaud looks to bring senior leadership

Stanford men’s basketball center Maxime Raynaud spoke to members of the media about how practice has been going.

 • Ben Parker
What will USC transfer Oziyah Sellers bring to Stanford?

What will USC transfer Oziyah Sellers bring to Stanford?

Back in the spring, Stanford men’s basketball landed a commitment from USC transfer guard Oziyah Sellers.

 • Ben Parker
After the buzzer with Kate Paye

After the buzzer with Kate Paye

Before the season, Stanford women’s basketball head coach Kate Paye spoke the media. Here is a bonus portion.

 • Ben Parker
Published Nov 4, 2024
Preview: Stanford WBB welcomes Le Moyne to Maples Pavilion
circle avatar
Ben Parker  •  CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
Twitter
@slamdunk406

On Monday at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Le Moyne College to Maples Pavilion. This will be the first game of the Kate Paye era, as she is taking over head coaching duties for the legendary Tara VanDerveer.

Last time out: Stanford did have an exhibition game against Cal State Los Angeles, winning by a final score of 91-70. Nunu Agara led the way for the Cardinal with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

RECAP: Stanford WBB defeats Cal State LA in exhibition

On Lemoyne College: The Dolphins compete in the NEC (Northeast Conference) at the Division I level. This is their second season at the Division I level after previously being at Division II. They are coming off a season in which they went 18-15 overall and 14-2 in the NEC.

The top returning player for the Dolphins is junior guard Sierra Linnin, who averaged 8.1 points per game on 29.5% shooting from the field, 28.4% from 3-point range, and 87.8% shooting from the foul line. Their top two scorers from last year either graduated or transferred out, so they’re a new look team as well.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get Nunu Agara going inside. She’s got a chance to be their star player this season and Le Moyne doesn’t have a lot of size. This is a game where Agara should get rolling.

Secondly, Stanford needs to polish up their defensive rotations. That was a weak spot against Cal State LA. If they play better help defense and rotate better, that’ll make it a lot harder for the Dolphins to make threes and keep it close.

Finally, Stanford needs to play smart and take good care of the ball. As long as they don’t commit silly turnovers, it’ll be really hard for Le Moyne to stay in this game. I.e. Just don’t help them out.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning comfortably by a final score of 80-52. I think it’ll be pretty smooth sailing for the Cardinal in this one.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com

Stanford
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement