Preview: Stanford WBB welcomes Le Moyne to Maples Pavilion

On Monday at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Le Moyne College to Maples Pavilion. This will be the first game of the Kate Paye era, as she is taking over head coaching duties for the legendary Tara VanDerveer.

Last time out: Stanford did have an exhibition game against Cal State Los Angeles, winning by a final score of 91-70. Nunu Agara led the way for the Cardinal with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

On Lemoyne College: The Dolphins compete in the NEC (Northeast Conference) at the Division I level. This is their second season at the Division I level after previously being at Division II. They are coming off a season in which they went 18-15 overall and 14-2 in the NEC.

The top returning player for the Dolphins is junior guard Sierra Linnin, who averaged 8.1 points per game on 29.5% shooting from the field, 28.4% from 3-point range, and 87.8% shooting from the foul line. Their top two scorers from last year either graduated or transferred out, so they’re a new look team as well.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get Nunu Agara going inside. She’s got a chance to be their star player this season and Le Moyne doesn’t have a lot of size. This is a game where Agara should get rolling.

Secondly, Stanford needs to polish up their defensive rotations. That was a weak spot against Cal State LA. If they play better help defense and rotate better, that’ll make it a lot harder for the Dolphins to make threes and keep it close.

Finally, Stanford needs to play smart and take good care of the ball. As long as they don’t commit silly turnovers, it’ll be really hard for Le Moyne to stay in this game. I.e. Just don’t help them out.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning comfortably by a final score of 80-52. I think it’ll be pretty smooth sailing for the Cardinal in this one.

