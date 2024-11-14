Preview: No. 7 Stanford WVB to face Virginia & Virginia Tech at Maples

This week, No. 7 Stanford women’s volleyball will take on Virginia and Virginia Tech at home. On Thursday, Stanford will face Virginia and on Friday, Stanford will face Virginia Tech. Both matches will start at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX. Stanford comes in at 19-4 overall and 11-3 in the ACC. Virginia comes in at 19-6 overall and 9-5 in the ACC. Virginia Tech comes in at 7-17 overall and 1-13 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford defeated No. 16 Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 9th in straight sets. It was a very dominant performance by the Cardinal.

RECAP: No. 6 Stanford WVB powers past No. 16 Georgia Tech

On Virginia: The Cavaliers are having a strong season so far and have been really successful away from home with a 7-2 record on the road and a 4-0 record at neutral sites. They are currently on a two-match winning streak with back-to-back wins over Virginia Tech in the “Commonwealth Clash.” Back in October, Virginia swept No. 22 Florida State, but since then have gotten swept by the remaining ranked teams they have faced: No. 15 Georgia Tech, No. 1 Pittsburgh, and No. 10 SMU.

The Cavaliers are led by senior outside hitter Elayna Duprey (2.98 kills per set), senior middle blocker Abby Tadder (2.64 kills & 1.05 blocks), and senior outside hitter Brooklyn Borum (2.11 kills). The three of them form a really good trio.

On Virginia Tech: The Hokies have really struggled this season with just the one win in league play over Clemson. They took Virginia to a fifth set on the road and nearly won that one, but aside from that, it’s been tough sledding for them. They’re coming to the Bay Area on an eight match losing skid and will look to snap that skid at Cal on Thursday night.

The Hokies are led by sophomore outside hitter Hailey Pearce (2.88 kills per set) and freshman outside hitter Belle Patrick (2.85 kills per set). The two of them are playing well, but the issue is they don’t have many good pieces around them. It would be terrific if they had even just a legit third option at middle blocker or something, but they lack that. Hence their struggles.

Keys to the weekend: If Stanford wants to win both matches, it’s going to need to start with them keeping up their stellar passing. Setter Kami Miner has been fantastic all season long and was really on fire against Georgia Tech. If they continue to pass the ball well and get multiple different players going with ease, they’ll cruise to a win.

Secondly, Stanford needs to keep their strong service pressure going. It’s been a key for a lot of matches, but that’s because service pressure is a big part of what decides Stanford matches. When their pressure is good, they usually win. When it’s not, that’s when teams can take advantage. Stanford should look to have a strong serving this weekend if they want to win both matches.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep feeding their middle blockers. What really takes Stanford to the next level is when middle blockers Sami Francis and Lizzy Andrew are in a good flow. If Stanford gets both of them going this week, the Cardinal should be fine.

Prediction: I’m gonna be bold and say Stanford sweeps both Virginia and Virginia Tech. They’re coming in hot having swept Clemson and Georgia Tech last week. I expect the same result again this week.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com







