On Tuesday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and Varsity Network radio, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will welcome #21 Creighton to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 11-1 overall while Creighton comes in at 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big East.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated Tennessee 77-70. Cameron Brink finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, and 6 blocks en route to Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.

RECAP: #2 Stanford WBB pulls ahead to beat Tennessee on The Farm

On Creighton: The Blue Jays are off to a strong start this season, going 3-1 against top 25 competition. They are coming of an 83-75 loss to now #17 Arkansas at home, so they will be eager to bounce back tonight. As a result of their loss, they did fall outside the top 20, but still are ranked inside the top 25 at #21.

The top players on this Blue Jays team are junior guard/forward Morgan Maly (17.7 points & 6.4 rebounds), junior guard Lauren Jensen (16.8 points & 4.2 rebounds), and junior forward Emma Ronsiek (12.2 points & 4.7 rebounds). The three of them are playing really well and form a nice trio that is difficult to contain. All three can hit from 3-point range, Maly with the most made threes (20) and Ronsiek with the best percentage (35.9%).

As a team, Creighton averages 74.3 points per game on 44.1% shooting from the field, 35.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.6% shooting from the foul line. They average 38.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals, 3.0 blocks, and 12.3 turnovers per game. They also average a +3.2 rebound margin and a +1.4 turnover margin. Their opponents average 62.5 points per game on 38.1% shooting from the field, 27.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.9% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is defend the perimeter. Creighton’s top scorers can all shoot from the perimeter and will look to do so in this one. If Stanford can contain them and prevent them from going off, that will be the best thing they can do to win tonight’s game.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is win the battle inside. Creighton is used to controlling the glass. If Brink has a big game inside and others crash the glass, Stanford should win with little trouble.

Finally, Stanford needs to get off to a better start than they did against Tennessee. Stanford pulled ahead late and got the win, but you can’t expect to keep winning games if you get down like they did. Stanford has to make sure they get off to a good start in this one. Creighton is a team that will make you pay if you don’t.

Prediction: Stanford is at home and I think part of why they got off to a slower start Sunday was shaking off some rust from the finals break. I think they’ll be sharper and play better out of the gate. I got Stanford winning 79-67.

