On Thursday, Stanford junior point guard Michael O’Connell entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. O’Connell put out the following statement on social media:

I’m excited to announce that after 3 years I will be graduating with my Economics degree from the most prestigious college in the world, Stanford University.

I have also had the great honor and opportunity over the last 3 seasons to be a starting point guard for the Stanford Cardinal.

I will miss my teammates and the Stanford fans for all the love and support they have shown me during my time in Palo Alto. I will cherish these friendships for a lifetime.

Thank you to the Athletic Department and to the entire Basketball Coaching Staff for the time they spent working with me and the opportunity to play and compete in the PAC12 over the past 3 seasons.

With that, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility to play basketball and continuing my academic and athletic journey.

-Michael O’Connell #5

During his Stanford career, O’Connell averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 39.9% shooting from the field, 30.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.5% shooting from the foul line. As a junior this past season, he averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 37.8% shooting from the field, 29.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 78.2% shooting from the foul line. O’Connell did a nice job of providing a steading presence in the back court for the Cardinal and has been a very solid point guard these past three seasons.

With 4-star freshman point guard Kanaan Carlyle and graduate transfer point guard Jared Bynum coming to The Farm next season, O’Connell didn’t project to get as many minutes, so it makes sense for him to look elsewhere for more playing time. Especially since he’s graduating with his Economics degree in hand.

It’ll be fun to see where O’Connell lands and what kind of impact he has at his next stop. Whichever program lands him will be getting someone who can provide depth and leadership at the point guard spot.

