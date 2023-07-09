Stanford men’s basketball rising junior 7-footer Maxime Raynaud will compete for France in this summer’s FIBA U-20 European Championships in Greece. All games will air on YouTube. France will compete against Germany, Slovenia, and Iceland in the group stage.

Raynaud has competed for France before in international competitions, giving him a chance to build bonds with NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert and San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, who went number one overall in this year’s NBA Draft.

Raynaud is coming off a strong sophomore season, averaging 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 54.0% shooting from the field. Raynaud led the Cardinal in both rebounds and field goal percentage.

Playing in these kinds of international events is always good for young players. It gives them a chance to expand their game and compete against some of the top players in the world who are at their same level. It’ll be fun to see how this goes for Raynaud and what type of experience he has in Greece.

