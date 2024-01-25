I’m late to this, but I did want to acknowledge on here that Stanford women’s basketball junior forward Kiki Iriafen picked up her first career Pac-12 Player of the Week award on Monday following her phenomenal performance on Sunday against Oregon State. As a result of Stanford’s win, head coach Tara VanDerveer was able to break Coach K’s record for most wins in NCAA basketball history with 1,203 wins.

RECAP: Kiki Iriafen shines as Tara VanDerveer breaks NCAA wins record

Iriafen had a career-high 36 points and 12 rebounds, going 2-2 from 3-point range. It really was an amazing performance. She was in the zone.

In addition to winning her first Pac-12 Player of the Week honor, Iriafen also was among the top ten nominees for the Katrina McClain Award, which is given out to the top power forward in the nation. Iriafen did not make the initial watch list of 20 in October but has since played her way into the top ten, which is impressive.

It’ll be fun to see how the rest of the season goes for Iriafen and how much more awards she racks up by season’s end. It’s been fun to watch her have such a stellar junior season.

