On Monday, Stanford women’s volleyball sophomore setter Kami Miner was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for October 24th. Her teammate Elia Rubin was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. This is Miner’s fifth Pac-12 weekly honor (4x Pac-12 Freshman of the Week).

In Stanford’s weekend home sweep of UCLA and USC, Miner averaged 13.50 assists, 1.00 kills, 1.83 digs, and 1.3 points per set. She also had an astounding .667 hitting percentage. Miner is one of the top setter’s in the country, making life a lot easier for her teammates to get easy kills. She’s been a real anchor of this Stanford team and is a major reason why they are a top ten team in the nation.

Stanford will return to action on Friday when they face Washington State on the road at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

