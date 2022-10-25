On Monday, Stanford junior kicker Joshua Karty was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week for October 24th. Karty led Stanford to a 15-14 homecoming victory over Arizona State on Saturday, making all five of his field goal attempts from 44, 36, 44, 36, and 47 yards out. This is Karty’s third Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week award this season.

Karty is having a phenomenal season as the only kicker in the Pac-12 and one of just six kickers nationally, who is yet to miss a field goal on 10+ attempts (12-12). He has been a real weapon for Stanford this season.

“Yeah, no, it feels really cool when people come up to you and say you got ice in your veins and stuff. It’s a lot of fun,” Karty said after Saturday’s win. “I kind of try to embrace it as much as possible. It helps the confidence for sure and just can’t wait to get back out there next week against the Bruins.

“Yeah, of course I believe I am the best kicker in America. I kind of have to. Even an unbiased view is I still think I am.

“A lot of that is due to my coach, Coach Alamar. He kind of pulled me aside before the season and kind of reinforced why I’m here, who I am, and it kind of has helped me with my mentality a lot. Along with sports psychologists along the way.”

Stanford will return to action on Saturday, October 29th when they travel to Pasadena to face UCLA. Kickoff will be at 7:30 PM PT on ESPN and KNBR 1050 radio.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com