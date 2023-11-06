On Monday, November 6th, Stanford senior kicker Josh Karty was named Pac-12 special teams player of the week following the Cardinal’s 10-7 road victory at Washington State. Karty made his lone extra point attempt and also went 1-1 on his field goals, nailing the go ahead kick from 31 yards out with 5:56 to go.

This is Karty’s second time winning this award this season after winning it four times last season. He is one of the top kickers in the nation, going 18-18 on his extra points and 16-19 on his field goals this season.

Stanford will return to action on Saturday, November 11th at Oregon State. That will kick off at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KNBR 1050 AM radio.

