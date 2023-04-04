As reported by Rivals’ transfer portal team, Stanford sophomore shooting guard Jarvis Moss and redshirt junior power forward Neal Begovich have both entered the transfer portal. Moss will be transferring out without a degree in hand while Begovich will be transferring out with a degree in Economics.

Moss averaged 1.3 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game in his two seasons on The Farm, shooting 28.6% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point range, and not attempting a single foul shot. This past season, he averaged 1.8 points per game on 38.1% shooting from the field and 42.9% shooting from 3-point range. He showed some signs of promise with 10 points against Green Bay and 6 points against Memphis, but for the most part he was buried on the bench and projected to be buried on the bench again next season. So, it makes sense why he is looking for a new home.

As for Begovich, he earned a scholarship for his final season on The Farm after being a walk-on for his first three seasons. He scored a total of 16 points while grabbing 11 rebounds during his Stanford career. With a degree in hand, it makes sense for him to see if he can transfer to a school at a lower level to get more playing time.

These are pretty minor transfers for Stanford. I guess the only real bummer is Moss transferring without getting his degree. Just for his sake. But as far as the basketball team is concerned, with him gone, that will free up more minutes for guys like Ryan Agarwal and Jaylen Thompson. From a pure basketball perspective, this is probably a good thing for both parties. It’s the academic side that makes this a bit of a bummer. Hopefully Moss will be able to find a home at a quality academic school and put his time at Stanford to some good use in that sense.

Finally, Stanford is hitting the transfer portal hard to find guys to add to their team. For information on who they are targeting, we have a thread set up on the message boards that is keeping track of that. Ideally, Stanford will be able to add a guard and a post player. One of each would be nice, though at the end of the day, they just need to see if they can add the best players out there who are capable of getting admitted.

