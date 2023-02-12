In today’s Super Bowl LVII, Stanford will have some representation with former safety Justin Reid playing for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid has had a solid season for the Chiefs, with 83 total tackles (59 solo), two tackles for loss, and 7 pass break ups during the regular season. In the Chiefs’ two playoff victories, Reid had 13 total tackles (12 solo), 1 quarterback hit, and 1 pass break up. So, he’s been a solid contributor to the Chiefs’ defense this season.

Reid played for three seasons on The Farm from 2015 to 2017, leaving for the NFL after his junior year. Reid was selected in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and is in his first season with the Chiefs, inking a three-year, $31.5M contract with the team in March of 2022.

During his time on The Farm, Reid had 179 total tackles (105 solo), 6 interceptions, 20 pass break ups, and 1 fumble recovery. Reid helped Stanford win their second Rose Bowl of the David Shaw era in 2015 and also helped Stanford win the Sun Bowl in 2016 and reach the Alamo Bowl in 2017. Reid was a 3-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating. Guys like that are not projected to get drafted into the NFL, let alone have the kind of career Reid has had.

It’ll be fun to see how Reid performs and whether or not the Chiefs are able to win the Super Bowl this year. I do have the Eagles winning 30-27, but if Reid is able to get an interception off Jalen Hurts, that could be a real game changer.

