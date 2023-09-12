#5 Stanford women’s volleyball senior libero Elena Oglivie has been named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for September 11th. Oglivie helped guide Stanford to a perfect 3-0 week with a road win at Rice and back-to-back home wins over #15 Ohio State and #10 Minnesota. Oglivie averaged 4.40 digs per set and also had six service aces in the three wins. In Stanford’s 3-1 victory over Minnesota, Oglivie had two service aces, 14 digs, and four assists. This is Oglivie’s sixth time winning this award.

Throughout her time at Stanford, Oglivie has been a real steady presence for the Cardinal in the back row. She plays with tremendous tenacity and does a great job of chasing down balls and keeping points alive. With someone like her on the court, that really allows players like Kendall Kipp and Caitie Baird to just focus on putting balls away.

Across the bay in Berkeley, Cal freshman outside hitter Maggie Li once again was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, averaging 4.07 kills per set in Cal’s four wins. The Golden Bears are now 9-0 on the season and Li is a big reason why. It’ll be interesting to see how Li and the rest of her fellow Bears will look when they welcome the Cardinal to Haas Pavilion on September 19th.

