On Monday, November 21st, Stanford libero Elena Oglivie was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. Oglivie helped Stanford pick up a home sweep over Arizona State and Arizona this past weekend. Oglivie averaged 6.86 digs and 1.86 assists per set during the two matches.

This is Oglivie’s second straight week of picking up the award, her third of the season, and her fifth all-time. Oglivie has established herself as one of the top defensive players in the nation and Pac-12. She’s very active in the back row and does a great job of keeping points alive and creating scoring opportunities for her teammates.

Stanford will return to action today against Oregon State at 4:00 PM PT. That will air on Pac-12 Insider.

