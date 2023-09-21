Stanford football landed so many players in such a short period of time in the 2024 class, that it's taken me a bit of time to catch my breath! In the coming weeks, I'll be sharing thoughts on who Stanford football has coming to The Farm in 2024 and 2025 and what I think they can bring to the program.

The first player I'll be analyzing in this series is 2024 offensive tackle Hayden Gunter out of Denton High School in Denton, TX. Gunter committed to Stanford in June, following his official visit the weekend of June 2nd. Gunter was the first offensive lineman to commit to the Cardinal in the 2024 class, making his announcement live on YouTube.

At 6’8”, 255 pounds, Gunter has really good size for an offensive tackle. He’s actually big enough he could probably walk-on the basketball team just off his size alone if he wanted to. Not to mention the fact that he actually plays basketball for Denton. His hoops background indicates he has good hands and is well-coordinated, something that should serve any offensive lineman well.

On top of having good hands, Gunter has really good footwork and does a great job of pushing back defensive linemen to create holes for running backs. Gunter is really effective in the run game and has the ability to do some pulling if needed. And then of course, he also has great technique in pass protection and is a really difficult guy for defensive linemen to get around. The physical tools that he has are really impressive.

While he isn’t highly rated, there’s a chance Gunter becomes a major steal of the 2024 class for Stanford. Those physical tools are something you can’t teach and when you combine that with getting quality coaching, the sky is truly the limit to what he can accomplish. It'll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm and what impact he has on an offensive line that could use a lot of improvements.

