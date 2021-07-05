Collin Wright gets defense on the board

Manvel (Texas) defensive back Collin Wright announced his commitment Monday and he has been admitted to Stanford University.

He is the first defensive recruit to announce his commitment to the 2022 class. He went on an official visit June 25-27. He also took official visits to Utah, Colorado and Duke.

As a junior for Manvel, Wright was selected honorable mention all state 5A and District 10-5A D-I first team.



Playing against good competition, he had four interceptions and he was also Manvel's punt returner, averaging 7.7 yards per return on 14 returns, with a long of 22 yards.



As a sophomore for Houston St. Pius X, he was first team all-district and had six interceptions and eight pass breakups, according to Maxpreps.

