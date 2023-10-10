In advance of Tuesday’s Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Days, the Pac-12 released their Preseason All-Conference team. Two Stanford players made the cut in senior forward Cameron Brink and fifth year guard Hannah Jump. Brink is the defending Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year while Jump is one of the top 3-point shooters in the conference. As Stanford guns for a national championship, both players will be integral to Stanford’s success.

It should also be noted that Stanford sophomore point guard Talana Lepolo received honorable mention by receiving votes from at least three other members of the media. Lepolo was a real calming presence in the backcourt for the Cardinal last season and will look to once again be one of the top floor generals in the conference.

Stanford will have an exhibition on Wednesday, November 1st against Dominican at 7:00 PM PT and officially tipoff the regular season the following Wednesday, November 8th against Hawaii at 7:00 PM PT.

