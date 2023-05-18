After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stanford 5th year wide receiver Brycen Tremayne signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent. In my breakdown of Stanford’s 2023 NFL Draft prospects, I wrote of Tremayne:

Brycen Tremayne played five years on The Farm and came back from a nasty broken leg suffered in his senior year to have a rather productive 5th season. At 6’4”, 212 pounds, Tremayne has really good size, athleticism, and also appears to have good speed for someone of his size as well. He has a really good nose for the ball and has an ability to make some really difficult catches. There was one catch he made at Notre Dame last season that made my jaw drop to the floor.

In addition to having a good nose for the ball, Tremayne also has a good nose for the end zone and is very comfortable hauling in passes for touchdowns. His footwork in the end zone and on sidelines in general is excellent. He’s great at making toe tapping receptions.

Tremayne’s biggest weakness is his agility. I think his raw speed is fine and touching more on the athleticism part, his ability to jump up for balls and bring them in is really good. It’s the agility part that I think is the biggest question. Can he juke guys for first downs in the NFL and be shifty enough is the big question for him.

Looking at his draft projection, I’m going to put Tremayne in the 6th round to undrafted range. He very well may get picked in the final two rounds or he may be looking for a team as an undrafted free agent after the draft. There are upsides to being an undrafted free agent. You can pick your team more easily and given that he started as a walk-on, he’s used to being overlooked. Going undrafted wouldn’t faze him at all.

As I wrote above, if there is a guy who won’t be bothered by going undrafted, it would be Brycen Tremayne. He’s a guy who came to Stanford as a walk-on before later earning a scholarship and becoming one of the top players on the entire team. If Tremayne ends up sticking in the NFL, we’ll look back at him going undrafted as a very fitting given his overall football story.

In addition to his work ethic and mentality, Tremayne brings a lot of athleticism and some physical tools that are worth working with. He’ll also be reuniting with Tavita Pritchard, who is now the quarterbacks coach for the Commanders. Having a coach on staff who is familiar with him will certainly help him find success in his first NFL stop.

