Two coaching staffs on The Farm are happy about Brock Jones' decision to attend Stanford University. Jones is an elite national recruit in baseball and he'll play on the diamond for David Esquer's club in the spring and will join the football program as a walk on.

Jones was offered a baseball scholarship last year on July 9. He was one of the first offers of the new regime under Esquer, who took over the Stanford job June 16.

He visited Stanford soon after that offer and described his interest to Cardinal Sports Report in a September interview: "The Stanford offer was a huge accomplishment of mine. It has always been a dream to go to such an academically elite school that is good at football and baseball. That day was huge for my family and myself.”

Jones' decision puts him on a path to potentially join the list of two-sport athletes at Stanford. There are multiple baseball/football examples and the most recent is Tyler Gaffney, who was an outfielder and a star running back for Stanford's 2013 conference championship team.

Jones told Cardinal Sports Report last year that it was important to him to be able to play both sports in college: "“It’s a huge deal because I’ve always been a two-sport guy or a three-sport guy ever since I was a little kid. Ever since I could walk I had a football in one hand and a baseball bat in the other. I love both sports."

Jones camped at Stanford for football several times in the past two years. He attended the June 19 camp this year and had a good performance that day. He got better as the day went on with a stronger afternoon session compared to the morning. He's a good athlete who can make plays on the ball and isn't afraid of contact, whether from a fastball or on the gridiron.

As a junior in baseball he posted impressive numbers. He had a .346/.553/.564 slash line with 34 runs, 15 RBI, seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, 29 walks to 15 strikeouts, and 11 steals in 12 attempts. Jones was top 10 in all of those categories in the competitive Fresno/Clovis area, which features several of the top teams in the state. And he was one of the best base runners in the league.