Notre Dame Prep offensive tackle Cade Bennett (Scottsdale, Ariz.) visited The Farm July 27 and he had his eyes opened to the possibilities of attending Stanford.

"A highlight of my time on campus was learning about all the opportunities they have there. It really showed me that people who go to Stanford can and will change the world," he messaged Cardinal Sports Report.

Bennett spent time with offensive line coach Kevin Carberry and area recruiter Lance Anderson. He described them both as "super nice guys" and he appreciated the chance to listen to Carberry in a position meeting.

"I was very educated by him in the short amount of time I spent with him," Bennett said. "I heard a great metaphor he used, he said pulling is like lighting a match because your inside hip should be that close to the line."

Bennett took that home and said he thinks of it each time he pulls in practice.

Bennett reports offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Syracuse and Iowa State. Stanford is continuing to evaluate him and will probably watch how he plays during his junior season. He knows the value of getting a chance to go to Stanford.

"I talked to players who had graduated from Stanford and who were now on the staff. I learned that it really is something more life changing than any school you could go to. That makes it a amazing option to have."