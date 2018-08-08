Arizona 2020 OT Cade Bennett is a prospect on the rise
Notre Dame Prep offensive tackle Cade Bennett (Scottsdale, Ariz.) visited The Farm July 27 and he had his eyes opened to the possibilities of attending Stanford.
"A highlight of my time on campus was learning about all the opportunities they have there. It really showed me that people who go to Stanford can and will change the world," he messaged Cardinal Sports Report.
Bennett spent time with offensive line coach Kevin Carberry and area recruiter Lance Anderson. He described them both as "super nice guys" and he appreciated the chance to listen to Carberry in a position meeting.
"I was very educated by him in the short amount of time I spent with him," Bennett said. "I heard a great metaphor he used, he said pulling is like lighting a match because your inside hip should be that close to the line."
Bennett took that home and said he thinks of it each time he pulls in practice.
Bennett reports offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Syracuse and Iowa State. Stanford is continuing to evaluate him and will probably watch how he plays during his junior season. He knows the value of getting a chance to go to Stanford.
"I talked to players who had graduated from Stanford and who were now on the staff. I learned that it really is something more life changing than any school you could go to. That makes it a amazing option to have."
Notre Dame Prep Head Coach George Prelock
Prelock was Bennett's freshmen team head coach and took over the varsity job last year. The Saints went 13-1 and lost in the state championship game. Bennett played every snap on offense in those 14 games, according to Prelock. And he played defensive line against Centennial in the final.
Prelock expects that Bennett will play both ways more often this season.
Bennett's personality: "“He is a funny kid. He is a great team member and all the team loves him. He gets along with everyone on campus and is really happy.”
How much has he improved since you first saw him during his freshman year?
"“He has come a long way. He is bigger, faster, stronger. He has become way more football savvy. His technique has gotten better. He has done job of working with our coaches on campus. He has some coaches off campus that he goes and works out with for technique and hand placement. He always wants to get better and he is willing to work hard to become outstanding at his craft.
"He loves the game. You ask him, ‘What do you like best about football?’ He’ll say, ‘I just like hitting people.’ You wouldn’t think it because … when he’s on campus he’s so friendly. He turns it on on the football field.”
What are his strengths that have already caught the attention of college coaches?
"He’s a big kid but he’s an athlete. He has great footwork for his size. He moves really well for a big man. From the beginning that jumps off and when you get him in the weight room he’s a strong kid.”
How is he in the classroom?
"“He does really well. He really worked hard his sophomore year to be an ‘A’ and ‘B’ student. We have rigorous curriculum here. He has worked his tail off and made the adjustment to being at a private Catholic school."