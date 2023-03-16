On Thursday, Stanford football picked up a commitment from 2025 3-star offensive guard Charlie Hoitink out of Slinger High School in Slinger, Wisconsin. This is the first commitment for the Cardinal in the 2025 class. Hoitink visited Stanford the weekend of January 28th and had a really positive experience on his visit. So positive that he has already decided to announce his commitment to the Cardinal.

Hoitink also held offers from Yale, Rutgers, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Iowa State, Indiana, Dartmouth, and Boston College. Duke, Illinois, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin were also showing interest.

As far as what Hoitink will bring to The Farm, at 6’4”, 305 pounds, he has the size to play both on the interior and exterior of the offensive line as either a guard or tackle. He’s also ridiculously strong as a state champion in heavyweight powerlifting. So, there’s a lot to work with here. It’ll be interesting to learn more about how Stanford plans to use him and where they see him lining up on the offensive line.

On the recruiting side, by being the first commit in the 2025 class, Hoitink also has the chance to help recruit others to The Farm both in his current class as well as the 2024 class. Guys who commit this early are typically very enthusiastic about their decisions and are eager to bring others into the fold. Having a commit this early certainly will help Stanford build more momentum for their 2025 class.

All in all, this is a great way for Stanford to kick things off with their 2025 class. Especially since they have two new offensive line coaches in Al Netter and Viane Talamaivao. It’s nice for those guys to already have a commit that they can call their own and help set the tone for the kind of offensive line room that they want to build.

