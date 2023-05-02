On Tuesday, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2024 defensive end Connor Bachhuber out of San Clemente High School in San Clemente, CA. Bachhuber visited Stanford during their April Junior Day the weekend of April 8th and clearly had a positive experience, hence his commitment. Bachhuber is the fourth commit for the Cardinal in the 2024 class.

On social media, Bachhuber posted the following statement:

COMMITTED #CARD4LIFE First off I want to thank my family for all the support, advice, love, (and athleticism) that they have given me. Without their money, time, and belief in me this would never be possible to accomplish.

I want to thank my mom for always loving me and being there for me when I need her. She has made me into the man I am today. I want to thank my dad for coaching me since I was young and giving me great advice as I’ve gotten older. I love them so much.

Next I want to thank Coach Ortiz and all of my coaches who have helped me along the way. Without their coaching and without their push to make me better, I would never be the football player that I am today.

Finally I would like to thank my friends and especially teammates, for always being by my side when I need them and pushing me to be my best. I love all of you. Fear the tree!

Bachhuber also had offers from Air Force, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Pennsylvania, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah, and Washington. So, he had a lot of quality programs looking at him.

Bachhuber has good size at 6’5”, 245 pounds. He moves well for his size and plays with a lot of aggression. He never gives up on a play and does a good job in pursuit, which means running down ball carriers from behind. While Rivals has not yet rated him, he does seem to have a lot of potential and at a minimum should add quality depth to the Cardinal defensive line room. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm.

