Stanford football landed a commitment from 2024 3-star RB Cole Tabb out of Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Tabb visited Stanford the weekend of June 2nd on an official visit and is the 9th player to commit to the Cardinal in the 2024 class. Tabb joins 3-star Micah Ford as the second running back for the Cardinal in the class.

Tabb had an impressive season with Choctawhatchee, rushing for 2407 yards and 24 touchdowns on 322 carries while having 20 receptions for 346 yards and 2 touchdowns. At 5’9”, 195 pounds, Tabb is a really shifty running back who knows how to dodge tackles and get out in the open field for long gains. He also breaks tackles really well and is tough to get down even when you get a hand on him. He moves his feet well and does a good job of needing 3+ guys to bring him down if he gets brought down at all.

Tabb has also shown an ability to be effective as a return man, so the potential to return kicks and/or punts is definitely there. While he is most effective out of the backfield taking handoffs, he can also be dangerous catching passes out of the backfield as well. Due to his strength, he should also be effective in the pass block as well.

The bottom line is Cole Tabb is a running back that plays with a lot of heart and passion and can do a variety of things out of the backfield. He appears to be a running back who running backs coach Malcolm Agnew is going to have a lot of fun working with and developing. Cardinal fans should be excited to see what he brings to The Farm.

