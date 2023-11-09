On Wednesday, November 8th Stanford men’s basketball announced the signing of 2024 3-star point guard Elijah Crawford out of Augusta, Georgia. Crawford will play the upcoming season for Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Crawford verbally committed to Stanford at the end of October and is the lone signee the Cardinal has for the early signing period.

"Elijah is a terrific basketball player who has flown under the radar. He is a dynamic guard with the ability to score and make plays for others at a high level," Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said in the team release. "While his skills are impressive, his ability to lead and his 'find a way' mentality is something that we absolutely need, and it will translate extremely well to the college level."

One of the things that Stanford needs more of is depth at the point guard position and Crawford should be able to bring that. He is a talented scorer that can score in a variety of ways and he also handles the ball well. At 6’2”, he’s got more of a point guard’s body, but he’s able to play off the ball, too.

It will be interesting to see how Crawford’s upcoming season at Brewster Academy goes and where he’ll finish in Rivals’ 2024 ratings when it’s all said and done. He certainly has the potential to be a real steal for the Cardinal.

