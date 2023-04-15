On Thursday, 2024 3-star cornerback Jamir Benjamin re-opened his recruitment and de-committed from Stanford. Benjamin hails from West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Benjamin posted the following statement on social media:

First of all, I would like to thank Stanford University for the opportunity they’ve given me. I appreciate the relationships I’ve built with Coach Williams, Coach Taylor, and the rest of the staff. After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to re-open my recruitment and de-commit from Stanford University. I will be making a decision Father’s Day week.

Benjamin was the first player to commit to the Cardinal in the 2024 class, committing back in late November, right before David Shaw stepped down as head coach. He also visited last weekend for the April Junior Day, so he’s certainly had a lot of time to think this decision through. It’ll be interesting to see if the Stanford staff will be able to reel him back in and if not, where he’ll end up. He certainly has the chance to be a really good cornerback at the next level.

