On Tuesday, 2023 wide receiver Tyler Kuo committed to Stanford as a preferred walk-on. Kuo is one who has been expected to commit as Stanford head coach Troy Taylor inadvertently mentioned his name during his early signing day press conference. Kuo visited The Farm at the end of November and hails from Austin, Texas where he played for Regents School of Austin. Kuo is rather ambitious, pursuing a degree in Biomechanical Engineering.

Stanford has a lot of talent at the wide receiver spot, so it might be hard for Kuo to see any playing time early on in his Stanford career. That said, wide receiver is a position where you always like to have a lot of depth and versatile options. At 6’3”, 204 pounds, Kuo has a good body on him and that’s something that should serve him well during his time at Stanford.

On top of that, he’s joining a wide receiver room that has a good deal of talent. 4-star freshman Tiger Bachmeier, who’s already on campus and 4-star freshman Ahmari Borden should both really help Kuo develop and push him to be his very best. Iron sharpens iron and a lot of times, competing in a strong room can do wonders for preferred walk-ons.

With Wednesday being National Signing Day, Kuo is expected to be announced by the team either tomorrow or in the coming days. It’ll be fun to see how his career shakes out and what kind of contributions he makes to the program.

