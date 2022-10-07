On Thursday, 2023 3-star outside linebacker Tre Williams committed to Stanford after taking two visits to The Farm on April 9th and June 24th (official visit) this year. Williams, who hails from Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, Texas also took visits to Boston College and Cal, but in the end decided that Stanford is the place for him. One of the key things he was waiting on was his admission status and after getting confirmation that he’s been admitted to Stanford, it didn’t take him long to make his commitment official.

Tre will be following in the footsteps of his father Tom Williams, who was an inside linebacker for Stanford from 1989 to 1992 before having a coaching career that included some time on The Farm both as a graduate assistant and later as an associate head coach and linebackers coach.

In terms of what he’ll bring to The Farm, Williams has good size for a linebacker at 6’3”, 218 pounds and he plays with a really high motor. He wraps well on his tackles, plays physical, and never gives up on a play. He does a great job of making plays to help stop the run as well as dropping back into coverage. Playing wide receiver on offense, Williams has good hands and should be able to get his share of interceptions. Given how much Stanford’s defense has struggled up front, Williams is a really nice addition and should help them form a much more formidable defense than what they’ve had both this year and last.

With the commitment of Tre Williams, Stanford now has 14 scholarship commits in their 2023 class and the 35th overall best class in the 2023 Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. It’ll be fun to catch up with him about his commitment and get his thoughts on what he’ll bring to the program.

