2023 3-star OL Zak Yamauchi should bring versatility to Stanford

On Tuesday, Stanford picked up a commitment from 2023 3-star offensive lineman Zak Yamauchi out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. Yamauchi chose Stanford over Boston College, who was the other major contender to land him.

At 6’5”, 280 pounds, Yamauchi has terrific size and killer footwork, which is why he plays outside at the tackle position at Bishop Gorman. He is really effective both in the run game and the passing game. He is great at creating holes for running backs to slide through as well as giving his quarterback the time he needs to drop back and make his reads. He also is very physical and doesn’t shy away from contact.

In terms of how he’ll be used at Stanford, he’ll have the ability to play offensive tackle if needed since he has good size for the position and also has plenty of experience playing in that role. At the same time, he does appear to have the agility needed to switch over to guard and since Stanford needs more help on their interior, it’s very possible we may end up seeing him play at that position. Maybe even center.

The bottom line with Yamauchi is that he’s versatile. Anywhere on the offensive line he should be able to play. Stanford likes guys who have that flexibility and that’s what he’s going to bring to The Farm in spades.

Yamauchi is the 12th scholarship commit for Stanford in the 2023 class and as a result, Stanford now ranks 34th in the latest 2023 Rivals Team Rankings. Stanford is on the lighter side in terms of total commits, but their average star rating of 3.5 is fantastic and one of the best in the country tied for 17th along with Alabama and Louisville. Stanford also is not done yet. There’s still more talented guys out there who they are hoping to add to their 2023 class.

