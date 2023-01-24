On Tuesday, Stanford football picked up a commitment from 2023 3-star cornerback Che Ojarikre, out of Denmark High School in Alpharetta, GA. Ojarikre took an official visit to The Farm over the weekend, solidifying his decision. Ojarikre also held offers from Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College, and some Ivy League schools including Harvard and Yale.

Listed at 6’2”, 180 pounds, Ojarikre has good size for a cornerback and does a great job of anticipating what wide receivers and offenses are going to do, leading to a lot of pass breakups. What helps him is that he played wide receiver in high school, so he’s familiar with how they think. He thus has good hands because of his wide receiver background. Ojarikre also plays with a really high motor and does a terrific job in pursuit.

As far as where he’ll stack up in the Stanford secondary, Ojarikre has a 5.6 Rivals rating at the moment, so he’s a low end 3-star. This means he projects to be more of a developmental piece for Stanford to bring along. That being said, he does have a solid offers list, indicating there’s some real talent for Stanford to work with. It should be fun to see what he brings to the program and how he develops.

