Stanford's 2019 class is in a good place right now as the coaches turn more and more of their attention toward preparing the current players for a tough season. Stanford may get a commitment within the next week or two and in general there is an optimistic outlook about how the board looks.

New Jersey powerhouse Bergen Catholic starts its season Aug. 31 and it's likely that star outside linebacker Aeneas DiCosmo will be committed to either Michigan or Stanford by then. Stanford is the smart money bet right now, especially after the Cardinal coaches made the decision in June to let DiCosmo play his preferred position.

Stanford offered DiCosmo March 16 and spent most of the time since trying to convince the 6-3 pass rusher that he fit best at inside linebacker in their system. That was a sticking point for DiCosmo, who has considered Stanford his dream school for several years. That concern is now gone and DiCosmo can make his decision comfortable with where he will start his playing career.

If Stanford gets DiCosmo then the class' linebacker corps will be nearly done. Stephen Herron and Tristan Sinclair are already committed and Levani Damuni will play inside linebacker when he returns from his LDS mission next summer.

By the end of this month the only uncommitted prospect for that group may be Joshua Pakola. Stanford is the overwhelming favorite to keep the Bay Area native home. The long-term question is whether Pakola stays at his currently projected outside linebacker position or plays on the line.

According to several sources, there is growing momentum bordering on inevitability that Pakola will be a defensive lineman once he's at The Farm. That helps soften the blow of the likelihood that Stanford will strike out on defensive line offers in the 2019 class.

Rivals Top-150 recruit Ty Robinson doesn't give any indication that he is seriously considering Stanford and the Cardinal don't appear poised to make another offer at the position. It's a major longshot, but at this point flipping a recruit committed elsewhere may be the only way Stanford gets a defensive tackle in the class.

Whereas Stanford's options on the defensive line are severely limited, there is a lot of optimism about how the defensive back class will wrap up. Stanford has strong commitments from Salim Turner-Muhammad, Nicolas Toomer and Kyu Kelly.

There are two defensive back recruits who Cardinal Sports Report can publicly report are interested in the Cardinal and may finish the class. According to several sources, Jonathan McGill and Trent McDuffie each have a high level of interest in the Cardinal and are putting in the work to make it possible to sign with Stanford.

If things break right for those two recruits then the Cardinal are the favorite to earn the commitment of both. Stanford will probably need to establish a pool of backup candidates, but there is potential for a strong close to to reach the target of players in that position group.