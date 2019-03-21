The NCAA Tournament has been known to crush players under the weight of the reality that your season could be 40 minutes from being over. Stanford sophomore Kiana Williams doesn't view a tournament (NCAA or Pac-12) with any more anxiety than how she normally feels playing basketball, which is not at all.

"I love tournaments," she smiled Thursday before practice. "People like to say it's pressure but I don't think playing basketball is pressure. You just have fun.

"I do like tournaments a lot. I feel like it's another level of play. People are playing at their best during that time. I like to show up when it really matters."

Last year Williams helped Stanford reach the Pac-12 Tournament final by scoring 18 points in a win over USC and 24 to beat ASU. She scored 11 in the final against Oregon and made 13 3FG in the tournament, missing only one shot from beyond the arc in the last two games. Then she scored 21 points in the first round NCAA Tournament win over Gonzaga, making 5-of-8 3FG.

Williams took over the full-time point guard job because Marta Sniezek has missed the season due to injury. And when the Pac-12 tournament started in Las Vegas Williams kicked her play into high gear again: 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five made 3FG in a win over Cal. She scored 12 points, dished out seven assists and made four 3FG against Washington. In the final she scored 13 and had six assists, and her biggest play was a step-back three with 1:26 left in the game to give Stanford a six-point lead.

She only had seven turnovers combined in three games in three days.

"I'm trying to be a leader ... and help the freshmen out and make sure our seniors go out with a bang," she said.

Associate head coach Kate Paye considers it well established that Williams plays best in what others would call pressure games. And she describes the point guard's intangibles as a key factor.

"I think with Ki (Kiana) she has a genuine love and passion for the game and that really comes through," Paye said. "She also has a real love for her teammates. She gets more excited when one of her teammates makes a great play than when she does. We call her 'Skippy' because she's always out there skipping and jumping. She's all about her team and loving her teammates. That really shines through come tournament time."

Stanford has an All-American forward in Alanna Smith and another all Pac-12 performer in DiJonai Carrington who team up with Williams to provide 63 percent of the Cardinal's scoring.

There are several players who observers can point to as 'x-factors' to Stanford making a deep run. Center Maya Dodson is a good choice. Twins Lacie and Lexie Hull have been superb in their freshmen seasons and will need to play at a high level.

But now is when someone in Williams' position to lead.

"Tournament time is about guard play. Ki has been huge for us this year stepping into the point guard role with Marta being out and really shouldering a big load. We need her to run things out there, get people running the right things in the right positions, we also need her to be a scorer and a defender. She has done all that really well for us."