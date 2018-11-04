Does loss feel similar to the others?

"Yeah, I think four out of five (losses). We've lost four of the last five games. That kind of dawned on me when I looked at the schedule a couple days ago and I saw three out of the four last games we lost. It was kind of eye-opening. We're so week-to-week preparation focused that the past is the past. We have to move on or we won't know what to do for the following week. It hit me a little bit I think Thursday that, 'Damn, we have to go for a hard finish here, because this is not us.' From the Stanford I know they don't lose back-to-back games, let alone three or four times in a five game stretch.

"This one really hit me that we've had this feeling a lot the past month. It's a very similar feeling and it's a feeling no one should have. I don't wish it upon anybody. What's keeping us up is that these guys' passion and response to adversity. I've never been on a team where continuously you're in these situations and you only have two decisions. I've been really impressed with my teammates -- offensive line, defense responding in certain situations -- coming from behind. It's something we don't like to do but we have been in these situations lately."

Can you take us through that final drive?

"I love those situations. I'm in control out there. I'd love to check with the Pac-12 in terms of completely getting rid of the scoreboard in the two-minute drill and having no idea where the clock -- (it) completely disappeared. I'm not sure if that's legal. As a quarterback I'm trying to manage the situation of the game and the clock disappears. That was fairly interesting. It made it a lot harder for us. We were substituting and the ref was doing his job in terms of holding for the other team to substitute. I think we did a pretty good job with no timeouts going about 40 or 50 yards.

"There was one big play there with about 15 or 20 seconds left. I felt we needed to get down in the hole. They were playing max prevent and it's tough to hit any holes. I felt we had a little hole there and it's tough. It's like drawing up in the dirt. No play is going to work on time. I wanted to get to the 20 or 30 yard line for the last play. It didn't happen."

What's keeping the team from playing at the level it plays when down from the start?

"If Coach Shaw knew and I knew we'd love to tell you. We're really searching for that. Tonight dawned on me in terms the reason as a quarterback I wanted to come Stanford. It was the tradition I saw in the past ten years that we win football games. In my opinion we win football games because we dominate situations.

"We're dominating situations that are very, very hard. We're not dominating situations that win you football games week in and week out: special teams, third-down conversions, turnover margin, conversion rate in the red zone. Those things you look at them at the end of the game and we're not beating other teams doing that. It's very hard to beat a team when you don't beat them in those areas. That's our answer. How we get there is up to the coaches and me to figure out."

What changed to turn the game around in the second half?

"It's been quite similar a theme in terms of what I'm seeing in the first half and the second half. In that second half we're in charge. We're in control. I'm taking what they're giving me. They're playing a lot of max coverage, dropping out eight and I've only got four receivers running routes with my running back. I'm manipulating with my eyes a little bit, but other than that my wideouts are doing a great job finding holes.

"But the difference is we're in second and three. The defense is reacting to us in the second half. In the first half it's felt as if in a way we're reacting to them. Saw it on the first drive, the second drive. It's third and five, shouldn't be too difficult for us, they bring a safety blitz and it gets home. It forces me to get out a little sooner. It gives the defense an advantageous situation. We want to avoid that as much as possible."