Opening Statement

"Once again an outstanding effort by our guys in the second half. The problem is we dug ourselves such a big hole that we can't get out of it. We didn't get enough stops on defense in the first half. I think we only made them punt once in the first half.

"Offensively, just a couple of third and shorts that we can typically convert and we couldn't convert those. Against a good team, in their house, they have momentum and it's hard to dig yourselves that kind of a hole where we don't stop them and we don't convert.

"We go into halftime down 21 and it's happened a couple times this year. We have to find a way to change it. There was absolutely no panic at halftime. None, because we know we hadn't played well. The key is we get down and we play extremely hard, extremely well. The defense gets stops. The offense marches down the length of the field to score touchdowns. The key is to find a way to do that at the beginning. I'm leaning on the seniors, I'm leaning on our older guys. Our guys need to step up and make sure we play that way.

"I don't want to make it sound like I'm putting it on the players because it's on me. I have to find a way for us to do that. When we play we have not been stopped on the offensive side. Defensively when we play at a high level and tackle we're good as anybody. First part of the season we saw that. The key is for us to play our best football. That's a charge. Regardless of the record or bowl games or any of that, from kickoff to the end of the game our charge is to play our best football.

"JJ (Arcega-Whiteside) was injured and couldn't finish the game. We'll find out what the diagnosis is after this. Jet (Toner) has been battling for weeks and couldn't get loose, so he couldn't play. Thought maybe Nate Herbig would be ready to play. He couldn't quite get there. Devery Hamilton came in and was playing really well. We lost Devery for part of the second half. That's just what happened.

"Bryce in and out as usual. He's in pain but the guy is one of the best running backs in America and one of the best we've ever had. And he still goes out there and makes big plays, breaks tackles and picks up pass protection. He's another guy to point to to say what's right with college football. He's not risking his draft status. He's not risking long term injury. He loves this football team and wants to play his best for this football team."

How much did the loss of Arcega-Whiteside affect your offense in the second half?

"Very significantly. JJ is an All-American. He's one of the best, if not the best receiver in America. A guy like that isn't on the field you miss him. That being said, love the guys we have. Connor Wedington stepped up and made some plays for us. Trent Irwin all season long, we give him opportunities and he makes plays. Kaden Smith had another big time game.

"Probably the guy who had to change the most as we missed JJ was Colby Parkinson. We put Colby outside for a couple things and inside for a couple things. He's a bright guy. He's going to be a superstar in college football sooner than later. He stepped and made some big time plays. Love the guys we have. The charge to me and our coaching staff is to get us playing at a high level at the beginning of the game. We missed JJ and all those guys who couldn't play, and we went out in the second half and played great."

Can you talk us through the final drive with the substitutions that had big impact on the game clock?

"That's tough. Got a running back with an ankle (injury) that you try to get him out and not everybody else who played was 100 percent, either. We had to take a couple guys out and put some guys in for some specific plays. Those were decisions I had to make. Right or wrong that's fine. We got to position where we got a shot at the end zone. Guys made some plays for us to get there. We lost some seconds but at the same time we had to take timeouts to get the ball back."

What did you think of KJ Costello's game?

"The screen pass that got deflected, that was a great play by the defensive lineman. I want to say that was Ben Burr-Kirven who tipped it. It was a great play by him. Screens versus pressure are high risk, high reward. If we complete that one Bryce may score. We have two blockers out in front of him and he has open space. It has a chance to be a big play for us. Instead that's really tough for KJ. It's hard to find a lane over a guy, around a guy, to get the ball to your back. Couldn't quite get it to him. I don't blame him for that.

"The other interception was part of a discussion between me and the officials. I thought there were a lot of discussions on pass interference, potential pass interference, in that first half where there was contact. Whether or not we're shoulder to shoulder or going through another guy, that's a tough play. Besides those two plays I thought KJ played great. I thought he played really well. Really excited about the things he's doing right now because he's making plays and learning at the same time. He's growing every single week."

How frustrating is it to get to this point of the season and not feel like you've been able to play a full four quarters?

"Maybe it's my personality, I don't get frustrated I get serious. I try to identify what our issues are and solve them and change them. We tweaked practice midway through the year. I think that helped us a ton. We added our no-huddle offense. I think that helped us a lot. We rotated some guys who haven't played a lot. Rotated them in ... especially on the defensive side. I think that helped us (with) a little bit better pass rush. We're going to continue to find things. Getting frustrated doesn't help anybody. We look at the things we need to do and we do them."

Missed tackles have become startling because of their regularity. When you look at film and watch this game, what are the common denominators? What's the cause of this downward trend?

"It's two big things. And Coach Anderson, we've changed the things we do in order to continue to emphasize it but we work on tackling all the time. Work on tackling, open field tackling, sideline tackling, tackling with guys -- we work on a lot of tackling. At specific times over the course of the game those drills don't show up. We have guys who lunge. We have guys who stop their feet. You have a back like Gaskin, you stop your feet he's going to accelerate he's similar to Bryce Love. He wants you to stop your feet so he can accelerate and run past you.

"It happened like three times tonight. We have him hemmed in and he makes us stop our feet as opposed to keeping our outside-in leverage and pushing him back toward the middle. Three times we had him. It's in the heat of the moment. I'm a firm believer in two things. I think you can improve in tackling. Every individual can improve. But I also believe some guys love to do it and are great at it and some guys aren't. We have to continue to ask ourselves some tough questions as the coaches.

"We have to put guys out there who are not going to miss tackles. We're going to be more competitive. Our practices are not going to be longer. They're not going to be harder. But guys are going to be in competitive situations. Guys who can rush the passer have to play. Guys who can make open field tackles in particular have to play. That's the challenge. We're late in the year but whatever, we have games to play and have to be getting better."