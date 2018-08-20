Stanford's open practice Sunday didn't feature a full-contact scrimmage, but there was still information to glean from drills and the brief team period of 11-on-11.

Head coach David Shaw has strongly cautioned the players on several occasions that they need to practice smarter to avoid adding to the group of walking injured, which has been a noticeable group of bystanders for much of training camp. It seems the Cardinal are finally getting a knack for it.

"I was happy about us learning how to practice when we're not in full pads. To go full speed up to the point of collision and pull back a little bit. We'll put the pads on tomorrow and get after it tomorrow, but on days like today when we just have the shoulder pads on -- we had two really good practices in shoulder pads that shows we're getting smarter."

Center Jesse Burkett is still out of practice but Shaw said it will be "close" about whether he can play the opener Aug. 31 against San Diego State. The fifth year senior missed all of the spring practices and has yet to participate in camp.

Outside linebacker Curtis Robinson also may miss the opener and there's a chance fifth-year cornerback Alijah Holder doesn't suit up against the Aztecs, either.

Stanford's offensive line is not a deep unit and, in addition to Burkett missing practice, Foster Sarell (R-Fr.) and Nick Wilson (R-Jr.) did not practice Sunday. Their absence is problematic for a couple reasons: It takes away a day of work that can help clarify the left guard position, where both are competing, and it meant there were only nine scholarship linemen available. Walk-on lineman Grant Pease filled in at tackle on second team at times.

Shaw wasn't ready to say that Drew Dalman (R-Fr.) has taken the center spot over competition from Brian Chaffin (R-Jr.) and Dylan Powell (R-So.) to determine who will fill in for Burkett if he misses any games. But Dalman was again getting snaps with the first team line.

If Dalman is the guy then Shaw was firm they won't dumb down the calls at the line to make it easier on the rookie. He'll have to keep up so as to not "hamstring" what quarterback KJ Costello wants to when piloting a potentially elite offense. Fortunately for Stanford, Dalman's football IQ has never been in question since he got to The Farm and it was a matter of him adding significant weight.