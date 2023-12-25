Christmas Day has arrived, which means it is time to look under the tree to see what presents you got. On CardinalSportsReport.com, I have compiled a list of what each sport I cover should most hope to find under their Christmas tree. Let’s begin!

Stanford football: For Stanford football, if there’s one thing they could find under their Christmas tree, I think it would be a new set of weights for the offensive line. Stanford’s offensive line needs to get better for next season and if there’s one thing an offensive line could always use, it’s a set of weights to lift and get stronger. With Levi Rogers and Connor McLaughlin both returning to The Farm next season, the opportunity for the offensive line to be improved is definitely there. The key is for them to get to work and just get better during these upcoming months in preparation for fall camp.

Stanford women’s basketball: In a couple of weeks, Stanford women’s basketball will be heading out to Utah and Colorado for a very difficult and important road trip. I think everyone on the team would be happy to find new winter clothes. If they go into those arenas feeling as warm and comfortable as possible, that could give them an edge.

Touching more on that road trip, that really is going to be crucial. Utah is ranked #11 in the nation right now while Colorado is ranked #8. Stanford is ranked #9. If Stanford could find a way to get a sweep, that would be massive. They really should be looking for every edge they can get, which is why a nice set of winter clothes isn’t such a crazy thing for them to wish for.

Stanford men’s basketball: Stanford men’s basketball could use a lot of things for Christmas, but more than anything, they could use a visit from The Ghost of NCAA Tournament Past. That’s not something you find under your tree. It’s something that wakes you up in the middle of the night before Christmas. Stanford men’s basketball is still in search of their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2014. It might do them some good if they got woken up by a ghost that showed them Stanford in the tourney just to give them some belief.

Now, if we are talking about a tangible gift under the tree, I would suggest tickets to see the choir Stanford Talisman. Maybe that would serve as a token of good luck to turn around their NCAA tourney dry spell.

Stanford women’s volleyball: Stanford women’s volleyball is going to need their young players like Jordyn Harvey, Julia Blyashov, and Ipar Kurt to step up next season. It’s going to be a very different looking team due to all the departing seniors. If they could find a gift under their Christmas tree, it would be some extra knee pads. Those three players I just mentioned are going to be playing a lot more they did in their freshman year. Some extra knee pads to get ready for the increased workload would be nice.

Stanford baseball: If Stanford baseball wants to get back to the College World Series for a fourth straight season, their pitching is going to need to step up big time. As a result, I would suggest Santa bring Stanford baseball a pitching dummy so they can better work on locating their pitches. At times, Stanford’s pitching got a bit wild last year. Something that helps them pitch with more accuracy would be a great gift for the team.

Stanford softball: While their pitching was fantastic last season, Stanford softball struggled to get hits at times last season. That’s why I suggest Santa bring them a new bat for Christmas. If they can get more wood on the ball this upcoming season, that would be great.

I should add, their gift may have already come early as they landed a very talented hitter via the transfer portal in Taryn Kern. Last season at Indiana, she hit 23 home runs and 65 RBIs, which were single season program records. She also led the Hoosiers in batting average (.404), on base percentage (.578), and slugging percentage (.942). The Cardinal should greatly benefit from having Kern as part of their lineup in 2024. They'll be gunning for a second straight College World Series appearance after getting there last season.

Stanford women’s soccer: I think Stanford women’s soccer could use some new footwear. After a run to the College Cup Final, a new pair of cleats I think is something the team would appreciate to find under their Christmas tree. The Cardinal had a phenomenal run to the College Cup Final and gave it all they had. There’s really not much more they could have been expected to do this year. They just gotta get back out there and hope to win it all next year.

Stanford men’s soccer: Stanford men’s soccer got to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament before falling to the eventual national champions in Clemson. If there’s one thing Stanford men’s soccer should hope to find under their Christmas tree, it would be something to inspire them to get homefield advantage through the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament next season. This past season, they had to go on the road to beat top ranked Marshall before hitting the road again to face Clemson. That’s a lot of travel.

As far as what specific gift I have in mind, I’m thinking a copy of the movie Home Alone. If there’s anyone who made the most of home field advantage, it’s Kevin McCallister. The Wet Bandits didn’t stand a chance when they stepped on his turf. Plus, it just reminds us that there is no place like home.

